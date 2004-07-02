As an environment management specialist, I found Mudita Bajracharya's coverage of the brick kilns in Kathmandu Valley ('Killer kilns', #202) interesting. There is no doubt that brick factories are a major source of environmental degradation in the valley. And as your report points out, there are many reasons for the pollution, and the new technology and improved kilns are not the solution. I have been continuously monitoring the new technology and found that it is not very efficient in controlling air pollution. The reduction in particulate emissions is negligible. The more black smoke comes out of kiln chimneys, the more the particulates smaller than 10 microns (PM10) there is. It is possible to reduce PM10 concentrations without spending a lot of money. This was demonstrated in the Trishakti Ita Udhyog of Rajendra Maharjan. The rearrangement was done by a German engineer who was successful in reducing PM10 concentrations from more than 1500mg/m3 to less than 400 mg/m3. This method saves fuel by ten percent, and reduces pollution. Rajendra Maharjan is ready to share his experience and the technology if anyone is interested.

Sushil Gajurel,

Jawalakhel



