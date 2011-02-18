PICS: BIKRAM RAI

This week's rain broke a four-month winter drought in central and eastern Nepal, bringing the snow down to 3,000m and reviving wilting winter crops along the midhills. This view from the summit of Pulchoki on Thursday morning shows Kathmandu Valley shrouded in fog below, and Ganesh Himal in the distance draped in new snow. The rains also raised water levels in the rivers, reducing power cuts temporarily. However, the medium and long-term prognosis for energy supply supply looks dire, as our special report warns.('No light at the end of the tunnel')