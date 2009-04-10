Spice Nepal is investing US$ 250 million over the next two years to improve coverage and services with the aim of boosting its customers by 1.2 million this year and maintaining its 1.7 million subscribers.

Going green

Chaudhary Group is working with WWF to become the first 'green company' in Nepal. WWF will assess the way the company operates with a view to reducing its carbon footprint in the same way that the international NGO has worked with other companies throughout the world.

Win a home

Samsung is marking Nepali New Year with a prize draw that gives those who buy a Samsung TV or fridge the chance of winning an apartment at Suncity Apartment, Manohara or a microwave oven. The lucky draw is aired daily on the Music of Your Choice show on Image Channel.

Socially responsible

NMB Bank has launched a social responsibility campaign which includes helping renovate and maintain temples. The bank recently put marble flooring in the Hanuman Mandir and has introduced a scheme to clean it frequently. The bank is also providing schools, such as one at Balkumari, with computers.

Indian model: Just four months after their launch in India, car dealer Agni Incorporated is to distribute Indian ?made Mahindra XYLO cars in Nepal. Two models are available ? a luxury seven seater priced at Rs 3.39 million and an eight seater which costs Rs 2.85 million.