'Eight too Many?' (#141) by Navin Singh Khadka misses a very important fact. Print and radio are a great success in Nepal despite the increasing number of players. You can "feel" the increased quality and effort. Television station will also fall into that pattern: competition will result in better programs and coverage to attract viewers. As private businesses, they will work harder at protecting their investment and unlike other sectors, you cannot afford to take the audience for granted. I hope to see Nepali channels broadcast here in the US too. At present, television is the best medium through which the Nepali diaspora can tap into what goes on in the country.



Dipak Ratna

San Francisco, US