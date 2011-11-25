The aspiration of the People's War was not the destitution of the tillers of the land. But the seven-point agreement threatens to alienate farmers from the land they have been tilling for generations. It is true that the seven point agreement has opened an unprecedented opportunity for peace and cooperation among the political parties but the agreement has overlooked the problems of landless farmers who had been living in land they seized. We do not expect much from NC and UML, but people expected UCPN-M to find an alternate ways to secure their livelihood before they are evicted from the land.

The party itself is under attack from anarchists and while misfits within the party are exploiting the opportunity to cripple the leadership, the spirit of revolution and class consciousness must be held high even at the time of great crisis. The problem of the landless is a national issue and the solution must be found through national consensus but a unity within the party can help it play a facilitating role. Creating an unnecessary fuss over the issue will not help. The PLA is in the process of integration and although it is as per the agreement, there are complicated issues that need to be sorted out. If the party remains divided within, effective dialogue with the other political parties on the issue is not possible. The PLA which has always been committed to the leadership awaits clear guidance as well as united and positive role in the integration process.