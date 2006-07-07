Even those who love to hate Girija Prasad Koirala grudgingly admit that he has been the only party leader who stuck to his guns after King Gyanendra embarked on his creeping coup in October 2002.

Sher Bahadur Deuba, Surya Bahadur Thapa, Lokendra Bahadur Chand and even Madhab Kumar Nepal all succumbed to the king's lethal charm. This won Koirala political stature, which is why the seven parties chose him to lead the post-April government. But the prime minister's health is deteriorating and he has now been advised complete rest for at least two weeks.

The man is 84 and is on oxygen. He used to chain smoke, his lung is malfunctioning and he has prostate problems. He was too ill to take the oath of office in April, too ill to attend parliament's historic post-reinstatement session and now too ill to deliver the all important pre-budget speech in parliament. His illness is not just a concern for family and friends but also for his party, the governing alliance, the Maoists and the country.

Because he is so central to the unity of the alliance, Koirala's health is a national concern. The palace problem has been sorted out for now, but the parties next need to negotiate a peace, ease the Maoists into mainstream politics and forge a new Nepal from the ruins of our recent violent and dictatorial past. These tasks require robust and visionary leadership.

For much of his life, what Koirala lacked in the vision department he made up for with tireless championing of the democratic cause. Though many still blame him for the drastic slide after 1990, he has by now atoned for those sins by forging a workable alliance with the Maoists and then rallying the democratic forces to victory against royal rule. His long life has been amply rewarded with four prime ministerships in 15 years.

But now it's time to think of a future beyond Koirala. Although the alternatives at the top of the alliance are limited, there is a crop of leaders who can rise to the occasion. Within the NC a governing collective must be formed before cronies use the prime minister's power in his name and hotheads hijack the agenda.

Whoever emerges as leader, the search must begin immediately. One needn't be overly worried about the question: after Girija who? This nation of 26 million people has enough potential leaders with vision and statesmanship to meet the challenge of these crucial times.