

MIN BAJRACHARYA

When a Nepal Water Supply Corporation pipe burst in Khokana due to a flooded Bagmati, there was severe shortage of water in the Lalitpur area. While 80 percent of Lalitpur got almost no drinking water, those living in Khokana, Bungmati, and Bhaisepati were most severely affected.

The NWSC had people working on the burst pipe, but they weren't successful. Then the Young Communist League came to the rescue and something shocking happened-the Nepal Army joined the YCL, and in a matter of few hours they had successfully carried the 18-inch pipe together up to the construction site. Khokana residents were surprised and thrilled to see this.

YCL's Lalitpur coordinator Narayan said, "We have no qualms joining hands with those who are already helping the people. Such cooperation should also happen in the future." When asked about the bitterness from the past, Narayan answers, "We will never bow down in front of the enemies of the people, but we will always assist those who are assisting the people."

The army also had positive things to say about the YCL, but Janadesh sensed fear in their voices. Overall, though, this was such a positive story and yet it was not covered in the media. This side of the YCL is an answer to those who think that these helping hands should be living in barracks day after day at the expense of Nepali taxpayers.