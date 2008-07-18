A street in Alipur, Kolkatta has been named after Bhanubhakta on the occasion of the 115th anniversary of the Nepali poet's birthday. The street was named 'Bhanubhakta Sarani' by the mayor of Kolkotta, Bikasranjan Bhattacharya on 14 July. Also present at the event was the Nepali consul-general to India, Suresh Man Shrestha, and other representatives of Nepali organisations working in India. The street, which is 2km long, houses important government buildings including the central library. Speaking at the event, Shrestha requested the Indian government to introduce Nepali as an optional language in schools. Bhanubhakta Jayanti was also celebrated in West Bengal by awarding scholarships to 29 Nepalis.