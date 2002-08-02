By awarding Bharat Koirala its 2002 prize in the category Journalism, Literature and Communications, the Philippines-based Magsaysay Awards Foundation honours a man who single-handedly professionalised Nepali media and pioneered community FM radio in Nepal.Koirala and his team lobbied hard with Singha Darbar for four years to open up local non-government broadcasting, and set up the first station in Kathmandu Valley, Radio Sagarmatha, in 1995. Koirala is thrilled about the prize, but is worried about recent delays at the Ministry of Information and Communication in granting permission to some 25 community FM license applicants from all over Nepal. "The single biggest obstacle to achieving the goal of communications for grassroots development through community radio is His Majesty's Government itself," Koirala told us. Asked what he will do with the $50,000 cash prize that comes with the award, Koirala replies affably: "Do I have to decide now?"