It is said that Indian brothels have a separate wall for the patrons to spit on. These walls are never cleaned. Even the loathsome vulture, that rips the meat from dead carcasses and the hyena that sucks the marrow from bones, would be revolted by this wall. It would be hard to imagine anything more repulsive than this but there is something worse: Nepal's corrupt.

While we are focussed on building a new Nepal, the pollution that is the corrupt have escaped our gaze. Instead of taking them to the courts and persecuting them, we're working arm in arm with them.

The letter by Jawalakhel's Monika Thapa, published in Gorkhapatra's 7 September issue, thanking Baburam Bhattarai goes to show how some people are dedicated to kicking out the corrupt. According to Monika, Maoist Bhattarai's recent television interview where he vowed to persecute all those corrupt is on the right track. When Bhattarai berates the corrupt, why would anyone feel sorry for them?

He didn't say anything against the good and honest. It is one thing to imagine a new Nepal but to make that a reality and put smiles on the faces of all Nepalis is quite another. To achieve this, all politicians need to separate themselves from their greed.

Even countries like Japan and England have their share of corruption but in no other country does the court set free a corrupt person that the CIAA has just apprehended.

Those who were deemed to be corrupt by the people, have been set free by the courts as we have so seen. This is a grave insult to the people and we will not tolerate such actions. Himal Cement, Harisiddhi Brick and Tiles, the transport corporation and dozens of other such corporations have been sold for peanuts and has left hundreds of workers jobless. There must be an accounting for such actions.

Tomorrow, the government formed after the elections to the constituent assembly will also have to face the same problems of corruption. That is why we must bring them to the field now, and set them right. We must uproot these corrupt people and with proof of their crimes, grill them like pigs on a stick.