Senior Nepali Congress leader and former prime minister Krishna Prasad Bhattarai was reportedly offered the post of prime minister but the ageing leader refused saying this was not the right time, according to sources. Meanwhile the Indian prime minister's special envoy, Dr Karan Singh was scheduled to meet King Gyanendra at 11 AM today.

Protests started early in Gongabu and Kirtipur, outside of the curfew zone. NC Kathmandu District spokesperson just confirmed over 30 thousand protesters are moving towards Kirtipur from Kalanki defying curfew orders. Heavy clashes have been reported in Kalanki where nearly a dozen have been seriously injured. Similarly protestors are moving from Baudha to Gaushala defying curfew orders. Women from Thankot have come out on the streets and it was last reported that they have reached Kalanki. Protestors have also defied orders in New Baneswor and Anamnagar. Residents of Satdobato, Lalitpur area have confirmed hearing gunshots as we write this report.



Although the government said the curfew will be strictly enforced with shoot on site orders, tourists have not been restricted from walking Kathmandu's streets but have been asked to not take pictures.-- END --