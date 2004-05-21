May the souls of Bhimlal Hirachan and Dil Man Gurung rest in peace. And may their killers rot in hell. You need no more proof that the Maoists are the same pedigree as the Khmer Rouge. The most recent murders of these two decent, generous, compassionate and visionary village leaders and the killings of thousands of others like them from Mechi to Mahakali over the last eight years have shown that the Maoist revolution is nothing but an excuse for sadistic bloodletting. They are aiming for the heart of Mother Nepal, and all patriotic Nepalis must now stand united against these destroyers.

By murdering Bhimlal Hirachan ('Good man', #196), the Maoists have destroyed the future of Rasuwa district and its people. He was the only leader who remained in the district, worked for the people and understood their needs. Why was it necessary to kill such an honest person? We Rasuwabasi will miss him for generations to come. The Maoists are doing irreparable damage to the country by killing all the true and honest people. Meanwhile, dishonest and corrupt leaders are running around safely in the capital. If you want to set things right, punish those who destroyed the country and misused 13 years of democracy. We the people have had enough. We saw the death of a whole royal family and we saw our leaders cheating and lying in broad daylight. We have seen too much bloodshed, too many widows, orphans and dislocated families. We see innocent people being murdered ruthlessly every day. Enough is enough. How long can the Maoists keep punishing ordinary people with their blockades and bandas? And, finally, Girija Koirala and his ilk who are agitating on the streets of Kathmandu, stop fooling around with your own people, stop destroying public property. Try to find answers, don't make things worse. We all want democracy, we want our rights back and we want peace. We don't want leaders like you, who can only see as far as the tip of your nose. It is time for a new leader. No more false promises, no more cheating in the name of the people.