I just want add to the views expressed by Bhola Thapa regarding the operation of a Qantas subsidiary based in Singapore flying Singapore to Nepal sector with a view to providing a connection to/from Australia 'We are all waiting for a truce', #216). It would be conveninent for tens of thousands of Nepali diaspora in Australia to travel back and forth to Nepal. At the same time, it would also provide a faster passage to Nepal for many thousand Nepalis from the most parts of the US. This makes such good business sense, I wonder why many airlines haven't acted upon it yet.



Santosh Aryal,

Sydney