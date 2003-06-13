Bhutanese Maoists Nepal Samacharpatra, 11 June From The Nepali Press | From Issue #149 (June 13-19, 2003)

The Bhutanese government has been alerted to a radical communist outfit, similar to the Maoist rebels in Nepal, that recently announced an armed struggle in the Druk kingdom. After its formation in the Bhutanese refugee camps in eastern Nepal, the Bhutanese Communist Party (BPC) announced it already has strengthened bases inside Bhutan. They have youth, peasant and student wings that have begun distributing pamphlets and posters even in urban centre like Thimphu, Paro and Ha. The king is not ignorant of these developments. There are reports that he began to chart out strategies to counter the newly formed party and several raids on villages took place recently.



BPC insiders don't believe the Nepal-Bhutan talks will lead to a solution. "We have already declared our armed struggle and this is what will bring the refugee issue to a decisive end," a party member said. The people that the Bhutanese government resettled on their lands are already fleeing in fear, he added.



With headquarters at Siliguri in India, the party members are able to move easily across three international borders. The Bhutanese government has sought help from Indian paramilitary forces to fight these freshly-minted Maoists.