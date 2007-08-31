Nepal: Tell us about the objective of your organisation.
Biklab: We want to return the sovereignty to the people from the hands of a few feudals who have been ruling Nepal by dint of their foreign patrons. Our party has an iron discipline. The head of our party is also the head of our military. We have some old homemade weapons. We believe in learning from the battle field.
When are you launching your people's war?
That's a technical issue. You will know when we do it. We have been preparing for it. We will launch it soon.
Is your organisation only composed of Bhutanis of Nepali origin?
No we have a big following among Drukpas too. We believe in regional ethnic autonomy for all groups.
What is your relation with Nepali Maoists?
They are inspiration for not just us but all the revolutionaries around the world. We have moral support from them. That's the only relation between us.
What's your take on America's resettlement offer?
There has been a dramatic change in the outlook of the US, India, and even Bhutan after the formation of our organisation. America's offer is a conspiracy. Local and global feudals are hand-in-glove in this conspiracy.
Bhutani Maoists
Interview with general secretary of Bhutan Communist Party Marxists-Leninists-Maoists (BCP-MLM) Biklab in Nepal, 25 August
From The Nepali Press | From Issue #364 (August 31 - September 6, 2007)