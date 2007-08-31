We want to return the sovereignty to the people from the hands of a few feudals who have been ruling Nepal by dint of their foreign patrons. Our party has an iron discipline. The head of our party is also the head of our military. We have some old homemade weapons. We believe in learning from the battle field.That's a technical issue. You will know when we do it. We have been preparing for it. We will launch it soon.No we have a big following among Drukpas too. We believe in regional ethnic autonomy for all groups.They are inspiration for not just us but all the revolutionaries around the world. We have moral support from them. That's the only relation between us.There has been a dramatic change in the outlook of the US, India, and even Bhutan after the formation of our organisation. America's offer is a conspiracy. Local and global feudals are hand-in-glove in this conspiracy.