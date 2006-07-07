Re: 'Bhutani refugees', #304. The refugees have spent 15 years in camps already. I can imagine the frustration among the young refugees who could be productive and earning their own living elsewhere rather than living on handouts. Many refugees are trying hard to emigrate to third countries. I would like to request refugee leaders to rise above their political agenda and think about the future of the youth. Please work with UNHCR and the Nepali government to begin the process of third country resettlement. I don't believe this process would hamper repatriation of refugees to their homeland because only a small number of refugees are normally accepted by western countries.

Pasang Sherpa, email