The verification of Bhutani refugees living on one of seven camps in Nepal's Jhapa and Morang districts was completed last week. On Sunday officials of the Joint Verification Team said they had screened 12,071 people from 1,935 families housed in the Khundunabari refugee camp. However, this may not mean that the refugees will begin returning home any time soon because the two governments have yet to agree on how to move on. Nepal wants the repatriation process to begin, while Bhutan has been insisting on completing the verification of the remaining camps before continuing. The verification process began on 26 March and refugee sources say that at this rate it could go on forever unless both governments decide to expand the verification teams. Roughly 100,000 refugees have been living in the camps in Nepal since the early 1990s.