Following the footsteps of Nepal's Maoists, the Bhutanese Communist Party (MLM) has launched an armed struggle against its government to set up a sovereign democracy. The objectives of the two Maoist parties are remarkably identical. Both have emphasised the dominanace of the bourgeoisie over the proletariat and imperialism as major obstacles. Like the CPN Maoists, the BCP wants Bhutan to be secular. Both also opposed the treaties with India, claiming they are unequal.

The BCP is also trying to emulate the success of their comrades in Nepal to turn the country from a monarchy to a republic. Party member 'Ajay' says the BCP has set up the Bhutanese Tiger Force, an armed wing to stage attacks within Bhutan. The BCP is trying to capitalise on the frustrations of one-third of Bhutan's disenfranchised population and the refugees. Currently the BCP is split into two groups with 'Bikalpa' and 'Birat' as the general secretaries.