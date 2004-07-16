

BIG BANG: A 65-year-old woman was killed when Maoists set off a bomb at the Nepal Telecom office inJawalakhel on Thursday morning. Several were injured, including people in this bus parked outside the building.



MAKING PLANS: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Surya Nath Upadhaya of the CIAA release directives for various government departments on Wednesday at Pulchowk.



BHANU RALLY: School children at Darbar High School participate in a rally for Bhanu Jayanti on Tuesday.



KNOCKING AT DOORS: Purna Maya Shrestha submits a petition at the Chinese Embassy in Balwatar on Tuesday, requesting that her husband Ishwori Kumar Shrestha, held on a drug charge in China, not be executed. The embassy has passed the petition on to Beijing.



MEDIA MODELS: At the 2nd AAAN Crity Advertising Awards, held at Soaltee Crowne Plaza on Sunday evening, models pose in costumes representing various media houses .