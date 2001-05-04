Here are a few points regarding your exclusive "More guns" (# 40):





For $10 million, one cannot get 50,000 new assault rifles-maybe the figure quoted is for the first consignment?



Heckler & Koch of Royal Ordnance, UK, is being promoted by the same group that was behind the controversial RJ100 jet deal last year



The Rs 3.70 million weapons repair and maintenance workshop awarded to H&K is like putting the cart before the horse



Weapons procurements needs to determine whether a weapon is "battle-proven" and unfortunately the H&K G36 is not



There has been no tender notice on the procurement of weapons stipulating quantities, type of product needed, delivery, like there was for the army's helicopter purchase procured from the same budget.



'A Nepali'

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