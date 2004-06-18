

BIG GUNS: This week the army stepped up security at Kathmandu airport.





PRO-KRISHNA: A different sort of demo at Putali Sadak on Wednesday was a rath yatra in honour of Lord Krishna.





NEW CD: Stars Rajesh Hamal and Sambujit Baskota jointly released a new album by Ramkrishna Dhakal (far left) called Ashraya on Sunday at the Radisson Hotel.





FALSE ALARM: Rumours that the education strike ended got this student and his mother only as far as the bus stop near New Road on Thursday morning.





RUMBA RUMBA: Singer Nima Rumba receives nominations for two categories at the Close Up Video Music Awards from Channel Nepal's Jamim Shah.