Since it first opened in April 2001, Kumari Bank has grown dramatically. Over the last year, total deposits have risen to Rs 4.82 billion, a 92 percent increase over the previous year. A whole slew of new features have been launched, including SMS banking, e-payment and Super Savings, plus the new branches at Biratnagar and Birganj. All this has paid off: the bank's operating profits rose by 83 percent, to a healthy Rs 106.4 million.