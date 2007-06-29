Machhapuchchhre Bank has opened an extension counter at Thapathali. The bank provides include any branch banking, internet and mobile banking, telephone and mobile bill payment, and locker facilities.

Machhapuchchhre has 12 branches around the country, and will shortly open one in Itahari.



Shoes made for winning

Shikhar Shoes' new Malamal Offer gives customers scratch cards that entitle them either to discounts ranging from 10-50 percent or cash prizes of Rs 100-200,000. The offer is only valid for purchases of over Rs 425. Shikhar Shoes offers casual, party, executive, and school shoes and sandals, and has showrooms in Butwal, Narayanghat, Dhangadi, Dang, Mahendranagar, Itahari, and Kathmandu.



Sony showroom

Nepa Hima Trade Link, the only authorised dealer of Sony products in Nepal, has added one more showroom at Kumaripati. The showroom carries the full range of Sony products but is especially designed for the Bravia, Cybershot, and Handycam ranges. Other Sony showrooms are located in Kantipath, New Road, and Chabahil in Kathmandu, and Narayanghat and Pokhara.



Romping Rumpum

Rumpum Noodles has been awarded the NS Quality Certificate by the Nepal Bureau of Standards and Metrology. Rumpum is now fortified with vitamins A and D3, calcium, and protein. Rumpum is manufactured by Asian Thai Foods, an ISO 9001:2000 certified company.





NEW PRODUCTS

Samsung audio: Him Electronics, manufacturer and distributor of Samsung electronic products, has launched a new range of audio Samsung products. These include the Max-DT55, Max-DC650, Max-DT95 and Max-DT99 audio systems, and the HT-X100 and HT-TQ35 home theatre systems. The products support Dolby Surround Pro Logic, DivX, and Progressive Scan, and offer USB hosting.



Naza cars: Alpine Motors has started importing the Malaysian Naza cars. Three Naza models, the 206 Bestari, the Sutera, and the Sporty. are currently available at the brand's Lazimpat showroom.The cars are under warranty for 50,000km or two years, whichever comes first. Naza is the Malaysian subsidiary of French auto major Peugeot.



Paini: Home Furnishers have launched an exclusive range of Paini brand sanitary fittings from Italy. The company has been producing sanitary fittings since 1954. Home Furnishers also imports various taps, mixers, and shower products from Morgana, Jolly, Cooper, First, Pilot, and Cox.



Discover 135: The Bajaj Discover now comes with a 135cc engine, with Nitrox suspensions, front disc brakes, and ExhausTEC mileage technology. Customers get a two-year warranty and five years of free servicing. Financing is handled by the Teku branch of Everest Bank.