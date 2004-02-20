Qatar Airways is taking delivery of 13 new Airbus aircraft in 2004, boosting its fleet to 38 by the end of the year, as it continues to build a fleet of 52 aircraft during the next five years.



Qatar Airways' Chief Executive Officer Mr. Akbar Al Baker, addressing a press conference in Amman confirmed that this year's delivery of aircraft represented the airline's biggest. "This sort of growth is virtually unheard of in the airline industry, and proves once again that we are one of the fastest growing airlines in the world," Al Baker said.

The fleet includes four new A330s, two A320s, and two A321s. In addition, Qatar is also leasing four A330s, bringing our fleet of A330s up to a total of thirteen Airbus A330s by the end of 2004. Qatar Airways links Kathmandu to Doha and Kuala Lumpur 14 times a week with onward connections.