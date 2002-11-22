Buses from Nepal and India may soon be able to enter each others' territories in a proposed agreement between Patna and Kathmandu, according to Bihar's transport minister Awadh Bihari Choudhary. He told rediff.com that the agreement will be finalised "soon". Nepali tourist buses and Bihar state-owned bus service will operate routes through border points like Jogbani, Raxaul and Kakarbhitta. Passengers from Bihar will not be allowed to board Nepali buses within Bihar, he said.