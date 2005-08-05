Bihari K Shrestha in 'Support by default' (Guest Column, #258) makes a veiled attempt to appear objective but still seems to have problems with political parties. He hears 'near delirious utterances' by the parties but is deaf to threats against them by ex-generals. He objects to the international community's demand that the parties be restored to power. The parties are still the most legitimate representatives of a majority of the people in the country. Why does the issue of corruption start with 1990 and end with October 2002? What about the 30 years of Panchayati raj which we are about to embrace again, thanks to the king's ambition to rule absolutely and without accountability? On India's role, Shrestha seems to suggest that since the southern neighbour has closed its eyes to Bhutan's autocracy and the Burmese junta, it should support Nepal's king's ambitions.



Sambhav Sharma,

New Baneswor