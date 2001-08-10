Hansraj Hulaschand and Company has begun selling yet another motorcycle, one you can have for Rs 94,900. The Kawasaki Croma is a collaborative product of Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries and India's Bharat Bajaj Auto. The Croma comes with the Radical Aluminum Combustion Engine (RACE), a technology, which the company says is used in airplanes and racing cars. The bike also boasts special "zapper tyres" and a 45-watt trapezoidal headlight. Hansrj Hulaschand says it has upgraded its after-sales services centre at Teku to promote the new bike.