Dhulikhel ? Former speaker Daman Nath Dhungana has said the current crisis in the country has turned from a trilateral conflict to a bilateral one between the king and people. He was speaking at a two-day workshop organised here by the Foundation of Parliamentary Studies and Development( FPSD) to identify the agenda for peace.?Now there is no alternative to a constituent assembly,? he said. ?Students have taken to the street and the street itself will conclude the conflict if space is not provided to negotiation.? A Dhulikhel Declaration calls the monarch to maintain the dignity of the constitution.