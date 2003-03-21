A Nepal-India joint army team will attempt to climb the Sagarmatha and Lhotse this April, to mark the golden jubilee year of Hillary and Tenzing's successful ascent of the world's highest peak in 1953. Lt Colonel Surya Sen Thakuri of the Royal Nepali Army and Colonel Ashok Abbey (see pic) of the Indian Army will jointly lead a 34-member army team, supported by 26 additional climbers. The team will climb Everest from the south-east ridge and Lhotse from the west. The government has waived its $50,000 royalty fee for this joint expedition team.