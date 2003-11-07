Oodles of applause to Ashutosh Tiwari for swiftly spelling out the amateurish journalism practices that led to the coverage of Rasendra Bhattarai (Strictly Business, 'The billionaire next door', #168). The self-professed billionaire's half-baked story delivered without any authentication is just the latest in a series of slanderous invectives without basis and verification that have been written to malign innocent people to public scorn in the national dailies. Thanks to Tiwari for pointing out that the newspapers do not serve the interest of truth. This incessant travesty of assassinating peoples' character by printing defamatory articles without an iota of research must stop. In all this, the professionalism of Nepali Times is a breath of fresh air.



Anil K Banskota

Bansbari



