Finally, the media and the government seem to see the urgency of reporting Maoist atrocities all over the country. Nothing happens in this country when the "enemy" is hurting someone else. Once Kathmandu was threatened, the government banned the 21 September rally. Now, the Maoists want the rally in Biratnagar on 21 September. Why do we have to suffer for pampered Kathmandu? Don't make Biratnagar the victim again.



Sharada Karki,

Biratnagar

