Laxmi Bank's fifth branch is now open in Biratnagar. The full-fledged office offers a range of services including personal and business loans, trade finance and remittances. Started in mid-2002 as a regional bank headquartered in Birganj, Laxmi also has branches in Pokhara, Banepa and Kathmandu. In July, the bank was recognised for "Best Presented Accounts" by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nepal (ICAN). It is the first time a 100-percent Nepal owned bank has won the award.