Alok Tumbahangphey's article ("Bird Country", # 131) has some mistakes. He has termed the spinny babbler as an endangered species. If a bird is rare it doesn't mean it is endangered. He also says that the cheer and the swamp frankolin have not yet been included in the endangered list even though they are threatened. Cheer is listed in the National Parks and Wildlife Conservation Act 2029 BS. Lastly, karyankurung are not geese.



emoiselle Cranes are called karyangkurung in Nepali. Geese are called hans but different ducks have different names in Nepali.



Dadi Ram Sapkota,

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