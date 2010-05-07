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KIRAN PANDAY
There will be more protests in the future, this is not just an andolan to remove the prime minister. It is about whether or not to keep on following the rules laid down in the Interim Constitution.
UML and the NC are the two democratic forces and they have tried to convince the Maoists to not just give lip service to democracy but to behave like a legitimate political party. But most Maoists are hell-bent on establishing what they call 'jana satta', a dictatorship of the proletariat, modelled on North Korea, Castro's Cuba or Stalin's Soviet Union. And for this they are determined to wage an even more violent revolution.
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LAXMI PD NGAKHUSHI
The Maoists tried to oust the government through a vote in the House, and when they couldn't get the numbers they decided to go to the streets. They resigned from government on a whim after the reinstatement of the army chief. They perhaps want desperately to get back in.