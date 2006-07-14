The Nepal Army has not changed despite the parliament removing its royal tag and bringing it under its authority following May's historic declaration. The NA is today considered an important part of the government but instead of supporting and working for the government, the army has been going its own way. This was evident on the king's birthday. The cabinet had decided to not officially celebrate the birthday and to make it a holiday for the palace staff only. But the army celebrated as before, giving a 21-salute to the king and organising a special function at army headquarters. Orders were even sent to all army bases outside the capital to celebrate the day. Such an act of defiance clearly implies that the army is not willing to recognise the government's authority over it. Neither the Nepal Police nor the APF celebrated the birthday or organised any special function for the occasion, they simply put a garland over the king's picture. Even hardline royalists did not dare to organise a big birthday function outside the palace.

Inside, there were only a few participants, including Pasupati SJB Rana from the RPP and the RJP's Surya B Thapa. Even former vice chairman of the royal government Tulsi Giri was absent. And unlike in previous years, the king did not host a banquet.

