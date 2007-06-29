Birthday bash Jana Aastha, 27 June From The Nepali Press | From Issue #355 (June 29 - July 5, 2007)

For the first time in the history of Nepal the palace has invited Maoist leaders for a reception to celebrate King Gyanendra's 60th birthday at Narayanhiti palace on 6 July. This black tie affair will begin in the palace's Kaski room at 7PM. Maoist leaders received their invitations ten days ahead of the party, but UML general secretary Madhab Nepal and Foreign Minister Sahana Pradhan have not yet got theirs. CPN-M and UML leaders say they will not be available to attend the reception. This year, the form of address on the card is no longer 'Honourable Minister', but 'Sri Minister'. Among the 900 VIPs invited for the celebrations are senior political party leaders, ministers, King Gyanendra's former teachers, Nepal Army generals, diplomats, and royal relatives. The following day, King Gyanendra will receive members of the public who want to wish him. Last year the government announced that the king's birthday will not be a public holiday. This year 7 July falls on a Saturday, which is perhaps why the government hasn't said anything yet.

