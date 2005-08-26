Foreign embassies and chambers of commerce have condemned Maoist attacks and threats of violence against Nepali businesses for hurting the livelihoods of thousands of workers and crippling the nation's economy. In a press release issued Wednesday by the auspices of the Industrial Security Group (which includes joint chambers from the US, Britain, France, Germany and India) they said, 'The Maoist claim to represent worker interests is a pretext for extortion and an illegitimate means to achieve political ends. No legitimate political force or, nor workers' movement would resort to such tactics.'



