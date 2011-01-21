Let's IME

International Money Express (IME) has launched a campaign 'IME Garaun', whereby it wants to promote the use of the phrase to refer to sending money home from abroad in a fast, convenient and safe way.

Branching out

Everest Bank has opened a new branch in Sandikharka, Argakhachi, bringing the total all over the country to 39.

New tracks

Tractors Nepal, authorised suppliers of Caterpillar Inc products, has introduced its vibratory soil compactor CS-533e in 10 tons segment in Nepal. The 130HP CAT 3054c turbocharged diesel engine can be used in highway and street construction, both residential and industrial, industrial site preparation, rental operations and large building sites.

Zooming prize

Nabin KC of Kavre has won the grand prize of Berger Paints' 'Berger Rangey-Haat Offer'. He took home a Pulsar 220cc motorbike. The scheme ran over a time span of three months with more than 85 lucky winners.