Free check-up

Skoda has launched a nationwide Free Winter Check-up Camp for customers across the country. The camp offers comprehensive check-up and a thorough examination of parts as well as service and repair on all makes and models. Customers can also get free car washes, test drives and attractive discounts on all spare parts.

All new Tucson

Laxmi Intercontinental, the sole dealer of Hyundai cars in Nepal, has launched the next generation Tucson in Nepal. The new Tucson's exterior is sharp, with a flowing, European design, with graphic elements including a hexagonal front grille, lower air intake, sculptured hood creases, contemporary headlights and modern wrap-around taillights.

Easy money

Bank of Kathmandu has installed two ATMs at Civil Mall, Sundhara and Bluebird Mall, Tripureshwor, Kathmandu. It now has 47 ATMs across Nepal. The Bank's visa cards can be used for withdrawal and transaction purposes in the POS machines in departmental stores, hospitals and hotels.