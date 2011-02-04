High-end of town

Urban Oasis Projects launched four new stores in Pulchowk on 29 January. The brands to open the stores are Tresmode and Catwalk with their premium footwear range, Hidesign with its savvy and contemporary leather collection, and Samsonite, which caters to the needs of the global traveler.

Branching out

NIC Bank opened its 33rd branch in Sandhikharka of Argahkhachi on 1 February. The branch will provide a full range of products and services including loans, deposits, transaction banking services, card payments, internet and mobile banking.

New tablet

The OlivePad, a 3.5G wi-fi enabled Tablet with Android 2.2, has been launched in Nepal by Olive Telecom along with other products under the brand Olive Convergence. The tablet provides computer functions, mobile and smartphone functions, and comes loaded with the Zenga TV application that allows users to surf their favourite channels.

Two is better

Call Mobility Pvt. Ltd., the sole authorised distributor of Motorola, has launched two Dual SIM mobile handsets in Nepal. Apart from being one of the most affordable in the category, the new launches EX 115 and EX 128 come with exciting features like 32 GB expandable memory, a 3 MP camera and applications like Facebook, YouTube and Opera.