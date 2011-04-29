Women leaders

The Embassy of the United States of America, in cooperation with the Women Entrepreneurs and Professional Forum of the Confederation of Nepalese Industries and the Nepal-USA Chamber of Commerce and Industries, organised a panel discussion on Women in Business in Nepal. The program aimed at facilitating discussion among young entrepreneurs with established female business leaders. The participants also explored policy and institutional changes that the business community and other key stakeholders can take to support women leaders in Nepal.

Birthday bash

The Thai furniture manufacturers, SB Furniture, is celebrating its second anniversary in Nepal. For the occasion SB Furniture is holding special promotions in its outlets in Lagankhel and Pani Pokhari from 3-15 May.

Golf in

Pooja International, the authorized importer of Volkswagen automobiles in Nepal, has launched Volkswagen's Golf. The 1.6-litre engine hatchback has been customized for rough road conditions with stone guard, high ground clearance and suspension.

Hi-tech

Siddhartha Bank has installed Flexcube Universal Banking System, an IBM technology, to run its core banking software.

Scratch offer

Shree Ganapati Jewelers is celebrating its 1st anniversary by giving away scratch coupons on every purchase. Buyers get a chance to win various home appliances and other products.