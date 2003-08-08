I'm from Dharan and we have had blackouts from early yesterday morning and the whole day today. It is 7:30 in the evening now and the lights have just come back on. The next person who tells me Nepal has the highest hydropower potential in the world, I'll hit him.



How long can we live this way? It made me even angrier to read Navin Singh Khadka's '$50million' (#155). No wonder the little electricity we have is the most expensive in the world, because politicians and contractors are in cahoots and they steal millions of dollars from us, the consumers. Why can't the CIAA intervene and put these thugs behind bars? Anyway, thanks to Nepali Times for that expose, at least someone is trying to make things better by blowing the whistle.



Rohit Rai, Dharan