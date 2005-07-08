The government is trying to find out which leaders of the major political parties are willing to take part in local elections. A circular distributed to its entire network with registration number 147 by Police Headquarters has asked all units to find out about leaders willing to contest in municipal elections. The letter reads, 'Within three days, please send the details of the voters in each area and the political leaders who will contest in the polls.' But the parties have so far remained determined not to take part in polls. Despite the fact that the parties have made their mindset clear about elections, the government is making such covert moves to see if there are any black sheep in the parties. This is likely to polarise the parties and the government even further.