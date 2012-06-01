After dissolving the Constituent Assembly, Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai used the election card, the strongest asset of democracy, purely for political longevity. He made such a major announcement without consulting any stake holders or even his own party. It might come as a surprise to many, but Bhattarai used the farce of fresh elections to weaken Pushpa Kamal Dahal's stature.

The campaign to demonise Dahal and tarnish his reputation and personality started gaining momentum just as we were concluding the peace process. His way of life, working style and straight forward attitude didn't sit well with the elites of Kathmandu. However, if it wasn't for Dahal's relentless efforts to peacefully transform the Maoist party, Nepal's democracy would still be entangled in a web of violence. Even a stern leader like Girija Prasad Koirala held Dahal in great regard.

Dahal, who was revered as the great hero of the people's war and celebrated as the ultimate poster-boy for revolution until three years ago is now seen as a traitor and murderer of 15,000 Nepalis. Bhattarai, on the other hand, has portrayed himself as the self sacrificing underdog due to which his popularity has soared.

It is unfortunate that the Maoist chairman is being targeted by Bhattarai in such a manner. If the constitution had been written on time, things would have been different for Dahal. But now he has been cornered, and has no other option than leading the election campaign and facing the public's questions about the CA which will deal a further blow to his status.