Kiran Nepal's 'Getting over the blame game' in your business section (#264) presents a very alarming picture of the state from the captains of industry. All of them have sounded the alarm bell but only Rajendra Khetan (the scion of the Mohan Khetan group) has the courage to call a spade a spade by confessing on their behalf: "The entrepreneurs have themselves built a negative image by doing politics instead of business, fuelling conflict with each other, cheating banks and not delivering." Has anyone yet invented a yardstick with which to measure whether anyone is a willful or unwilling defaulter? Isn't it better to get rid of such unscrupulous elements in order to clean up the industry? How about handing them over to foreign direct investors from China, as letter writer Dan Prayag suggested in Letters (#264). That will not only be a shot in the arm for our sick industries but also bring fresh enternal financial resources as well. Well done, Ramesh Nath. No more worries, Madhukar. The Chinese are coming! And if they do, the Indians can't be far behind and happy days will be back again.



D Gajraj,

Maharajganj