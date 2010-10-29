KIRAN PANDAY

By saying that the system favoured by the Maoists resembles that of King Mahendra's panchayat system, Nepali Congress's Ram Chandra Poudel has proved his character. By equating Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal with King Mahendra, he has mocked the country's sovereignty and freedom. When the Congress leaders were working hand-in-hand with the monarchy, Chairman Dahal was already leading the People's War to abolish it. At a time when NC and UML leaders did not even want to hear about a constitutional assembly, Chairman Dahal was unifying the people for its sake. When Chairman Dahal refused to bow down to foreign powers and gave up the prime minister's chair, NC and UML leaders were calling on them for favours. The Maoists and their chairman have played a progressive role in the country's social, economic and political sector. Comparing the party and its chairman with the panchayat system and Mahendra not only shows Poudel's political bankruptcy but the extreme nature of his mindset.

Poudel earned less than half the votes that Dahal received and lost more than 12 times. Yet he has been contesting the elections for the prime minister's post as a lone candidate. Not only Nepal but the whole world knows how democratic he is. Poudel himself has been playing a role similar to Mahendra by sacrificing issues of national benefit and letting the country be captive to foreign commands. The totalitarian panchayat system and Mahendra's reign were a part of India's grand design and in the hope that his prime ministership will also be possible through India's designs, Poudel has created an impasse in the country. Regardless of the political system, Nepali leaders have always set their hopes on the ruling party in India.

If NC's leader Ram Chandra Poudel says that the Maoist proposal to change the present system of governance and implement a progressive structure is similar to Mahendra's panchayat system, is the system he wants any different? He has to answer this question or be ready to face the consequences of being a foreign agent.

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