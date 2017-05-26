The World Bank’s Country Economic Memorandum (CEM) on Nepal titled Climbing Higher: Toward a Middle Income Nepal says that despite a rapid reduction in the poverty, there is an urgent need to boost economic growth. If this trend continues, Nepal will not meet the goal of graduating to middle income country status by 2030. (Full report online.)

Accelerating business

Enterprise – Nepal Business Accelerator Program is calling for applications from entrepreneurs for the third batch for growth-stage companies. Batch Three will incorporate 10 teams and is scheduled to begin on 1 August.

www.enterprise.com.np

Yeti pushes SDGs

Yeti Airlines and the United Nations have agreed to promote global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to raise awareness to reduce poverty, improve wellbeing and protect the environment. Yeti’s new aircraft as well boarding passes and other literature will carry the SDG goals on climate change, poverty reduction and gender equality.

Sporty Turkish

Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four 2017 concluded this week with Fenerbahçe emerging victorious over Olympiacos Piraeus with 24 basketball teams taking part in the final in Istanbul 19th-21st May. Turkish Airlines is also sponsoring the ENGAGE Empowering League premier wheelchair basketball competition in Nepal 27 May-1 July.

Hyundai exchange

Laxmi Intercontinental concluded a three-day Hyundai Exchange program held in showrooms in Biratnagar, Butwal, Dhangadi and Narayangadh with special discounts. One lucky winner from each showroom will receive Coolpad Cool 1 smartphone with ‘Test Drive and Win’.