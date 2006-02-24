I do not agree with the original writer of your translation ('Amusing election', #286). The writer is trying to discourage true Nepalis from participation in the election. Rather I would like to congratulate both those who participated on the election as candidates and voters. We want see a true and genuine Nepali democracy in Nepal, not one copied from other countries. It must be firsthand democracy. We want to see a united, peaceful, disciplined and developed country (free from corruption) Nepal.

R P Gurung,

Italy

Since Sher Bahadur Deuba is out and about I want him to explain in detail why he asked the King to dissolve the parliament at a time when he knew that elections were not possible due to the security problems in the country.

Shree Shrestha,

email



. You ask in your editorial ('My kingdom for a horse', #286): 'The bottom-line question for the Nepali people is this: is the need for one man to have more power worth the continued misery and torment of an entire nation?' The answer is a big NO. It's no more one man's power struggle or even a 'fight for people's rights'. When someone says he is fighting for you, he shouldn't be killing you, right? There is now no more rationale to prolong this war. The conflict is wrong and has gone monstrously astray.

Name withheld,

email

Every time I log on to the Nepali Times (nepalitimes.com) there is more evidence pointing to the failure of current politicians of every hue to grasp the nettle. The reality is that to have peace today's terrorists have to become tomorrow's political party. It has taken the UK in Northern Ireland 30 years to get the sides in that conflict to accept this simple fact. Currently I see the political situation in Nepal not much different than Nigeria-endemic political corruption, vested interests lining their own pockets, inward looking and repressive law making. Respect is earned. Position is an empty chalice without respect. Stop blaming everyone else. The situation in Nepal is the Nepali people's problem and only you can resolve it-not the king or the politicians. They are too far up a blind alley that any pain they feel is them banging their heads against a brick wall. Is it not time that the Nepali people rediscover their spirit?.Thanks to Prithbi Narayan Shah the Great and the Royal Nepali Army, we are a sovereign and independent nation with an unbroken history since 1744. The RNA is a symbol of nationalism and unity. These soldiers with leadership, professionalism and valour have served in peace-keeping, relief, preservation and development of this nation. In the process of doing so, they have given countless lives. I just wanted to ask, if the so-called human rights organisations ever considered the rights of the soldiers who serve this nation. The soldiers who clear booby-trapped road blocks, patrol the highways, streets and villages, making it possible for food and other necessary items to be transported into the capital and other parts of the country so that the human rights organisation members can feast on, while these soldiers continously work day in day out, to protect fellow citizens from the rebels who have tortured, killed, extorted from innocent, hardworking people. It is surprising that not a word comes out about these people who know nothing other than to throw stones, burn tyres and destroy property in the name of democracy. I think it would not be too much to ask the likes of Charan Parsai and Gopal Siwakoti to show a little more respect for the soldiers who serve and pay the ultimate sacrifice and yet ask for nothing in return.