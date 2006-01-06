PACHTHAR-For the last four months, Pachthar's Rabi Bajar has endured a Maoist blockade that has severely affected the lives of local people. It was imposed after the unified security force set up a base camp here but it's the civilians who suffer most and who are already running short of basic supplies, including medicines. During the first two months, the rebels barred all transport trucks from entering here. Then they blocked all public buses. Ironically, all this happened after the Maoists first announced their ceasefire four months ago. Today, people are unable to buy rice, kerosene, sugar, salt and cooking oil in the marketplace. Pharmacist Dipak Rai has no choice but to turn away customers empty-handed as he has already run out of medicines.