

BLOCKADE ARSON: A truck carrying supplies to Kathmandu that was torched by Maoists on the Prtihibi Highway on Sunday to enforce their blockade of the central region.





JAZZING IT UP: Eight international and local jazz bands played at the packed Jazz Bazar at the Gorkarna Forest Golf Resort on Saturday.





DIPS AND SECS: the Diplomats 11 thrashed the Chief Secretaries 11 by 7-2 at a charity football match played at the Dasrath Stadium on Saturday. Proceeds went to the Sahara Group, which helps children orphaned by the conflict.





BUG-INFESTED: Owners of Volkswagen Beetles took part in a peace rally from Patan to Dhulikhel on Saturday. They raised money for cleft lip surgery and for porter welfare.





KERO-SCENE: A queue stretches down Lazimpat as people wait to enter the kerosene depot on Sunday.